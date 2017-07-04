Indians manager Terry Francona leaves game after not feeling well

CLEVELAND -- Indians manager Terry Francona left Cleveland's 15-9 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night because he wasn't feeling well.

He was evaluated by the medical staff and checked out "fine," the team said, but he did not return to the game.

The team said he experienced symptoms similar to those he had during a game earlier this season. Francona was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. He returned to work the following night.

The team wouldn't say whether Francona was hospitalized again Monday. An update is expected Tuesday.

"I know he's watching somehow, and he's proud of what we were doing," right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall said. "You always want him to feel good. His health is the most important thing."

Francona spoke Monday at his usual media availability before the game and presented Rangers first baseman and former Indian Mike Napoli with his American League championship ring in a ceremony about 10 minutes before first pitch, but bench coach Brad Mills removed starter Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning. It isn't clear when Francona left.

"It's a genuine concern for not just me but the whole staff and the team as well," Mills said. "I'm glad the doctors checked him out, and we'll move down the road, and hopefully we'll know something tomorrow."

Francona, 57, missed a game in August after experiencing chest pains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.