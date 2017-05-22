Indy 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti robbed at Taco Bell drive-thru

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon and former IndyCar Series driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday in Indianapolis, according to a police report obtained by ESPN.

Dixon, his wife Emma Davies-Dixon and Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint around 9:40 p.m. at a Taco Bell located less than a mile from Indianapolis Motor Speedway where, hours earlier, Dixon set the fastest qualifying time in 21 years.

Two teenagers, ages 15 and 14, were arrested, according to the police report. Both were charged with robbery, while the 15-year-old was also charged with resisting law enforcement.

The teenagers had allegedly taken credit cards as well as Davies-Dixon's wallet and identification. The drivers and Davies-Dixon were not injured in the incident.

Dixon and Franchitti declined to comment to reporters Monday.

Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Tony Kanaan told reporters Monday that he was supposed to be with them Sunday night when Dixon went out to buy food for a number of drivers.

"Obviously, I'm glad they're OK," Kanaan said. "Now obviously I can make fun of them big time."

Dixon will start on the pole for the third time at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The four-time series champion won the Indy 500 from the pole in 2008.

Franchitti is a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner who retired following a massive crash at the 2013 IndyCar race in Houston. He suffered a broken back and right ankle and a concussion in the crash.