Isaiah Thomas ejected for swinging arm at Andrew Wiggins

MINNEAPOLIS -- The third game of Isaiah Thomas' comeback from a torn labrum in his hip was cut short Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was ejected for a hit on the Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins in the third quarter.?

Thomas swung his right arm upward at a driving Wiggins, catching the Wolves forward in the neck and jaw area, dropping him to the floor.

After an officials review, Thomas was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and summarily tossed with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.

Thomas, who is on a minutes restriction as he plays his first NBA action in 7? months, did not reach his allotted threshold. He was sent to the locker room after putting up nine points on 3-for-11 shooting to go with three assists in 19 minutes.

Thomas went 0-for-7 in the first half and joined two other Cavs starters,? Kevin Love (0-for-6) and JR Smith (0-for-5), in getting blanked in the first two quarters as Cleveland was down by as many as 27 points before the break.

Wiggins has been a Cavs killer ever since the franchise drafted him No. 1 in 2014 and traded him for Love.

Entering Monday, Wiggins was averaging 29.8 points while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 51.8 percent from 3 in six career games against Cleveland.?