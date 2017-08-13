Jaguars WR Marqise Lee suffers apparent injury to right leg Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg late in Sunday's practice, the first day the team held an entire session in its brand-new indoor practice facility.

Lee's injury isn't considered serious, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lee was running a route in the middle of the field during 7-on-7 drills when he fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his right leg. Linebacker Telvin Smith, who was covering Lee, immediately called for trainers.

Lee's lower right leg was immobilized, and he was taken from the field on a cart.

"I know they were touching around in the lower part of him, but you're really not going to get anything until the doctor sees him," coach Doug Marrone said.

In addition, running back Leonard Fournette missed practice with a foot injury, but the team said his absence was precautionary. Marrone admitted that this injury had been something that Fournette has been dealing with for some time.

Fournette's injury is also not considered serious, a source told Schefter.

"He will be fine," said one source. When asked how much time Fournette could miss, the source said, "Not long."

The team has been monitoring Fournette's condition, but he hadn't missed a practice in training camp. Marrone said the decision was made to hold him out of Sunday's practice, when Fournette complained of soreness.

Marrone also said he's unsure whether Fournette will participate in joint practices with Tampa Bay on Monday and Tuesday.

"We're going to be real cautious with that," Marrone said. "If it puts anything in jeopardy for a longer deal, because we'll get him back, then I probably would hold him."

Fournette ran for 31 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Jaguars' 31-24 preseason victory over New England on Thursday night.

Lee has been dealing with injuries throughout his career. He fought a hamstring injury during the first half of his rookie season in 2014 and missed three games before finishing with 37 catches for 422 yards and 1 touchdown. After missing most of training camp, all of the preseason and six of the first eight games because of a hamstring injury, Lee finally got healthy and stayed on the field for the Jaguars' final eight games in 2015 -- but he caught just 15 passes.

However, Lee was healthy in 2016 and caught 63 passes for 851 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also averaged 30.3 yards on 18 kickoff returns, including one he took back 100 yards for a touchdown against Houston.

Lee is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

