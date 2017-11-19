Jay Cutler out with concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

He was hit on the final play of the first half and didn't return. He was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Backup Matt Moore replaced Cutler at quarterback to start the third quarter.

Cutler had three interceptions against the Bucs in what was his first multi-interception game of the season and worst half of the year.?

This is the second time Moore has replaced Cutler this season. Cutler broke multiple ribs earlier this season, causing him to miss one game.

The Dolphins signed Cutler to a one-year, $10 million contract in August to replace former starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.