Jazz release Derrick Rose after 3-team trade

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, whom the Utah Jazz?acquired as part of a three-way trade on Thursday, was released by the team Saturday.

The Washington Wizards are one team expected to survey the possibility of signing Rose, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Wizards' John Wall still has several more weeks of rehab following knee surgery.

The 29-year-old Rose, who was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to Utah in a deal that also involved the Sacramento Kings, prior to the NBA trading deadline on Thursday, is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 assists this season.

He struggled to find his way in his only season with the Cavaliers, appearing in just 16 games while battling injuries and inconsistency.

Rose, the 2009 Rookie of the Year and 2011 MVP while with the Chicago Bulls, has averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds over his nine seasons.?