Jeremy Maclin released by Chiefs after two seasons

In a surprise move, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced they have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Maclin spent the past two seasons in Kansas City under head coach Andy Reid, who also coached Maclin with the Eagles.

"These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy, who I've grown close with on and off the football field over the years," Reid said. "I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward."

Maclin joined the Chiefs in 2015, signing a five-year deal worth $55 million. In 27 games, Maclin totaled 131 catches for 1,624 yards and 10 touchdowns.