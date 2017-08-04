Jerry Jones doesn't anticipate discipline for RB Ezekiel Elliott

CANTON, Ohio -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, speaking on NBC during Thursday's telecast of the Hall of Fame Game, said the NFL is looking at behavior beyond the domestic violence allegation against running back Ezekiel Elliott.?

On Friday, Jones said the additional actions did not rise to the level of discipline either.

"I do not anticipate a suspension," said Jones, who is to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Jones said the NFL "can basically consider the entire situation" in determining whether to suspend Elliott under terms of the personal conduct policy.

Elliott met with the NFL before the Cowboys opened training camp. Late last week, a source said that commissioner Roger Goodell was waiting to hear from a panel of law enforcement and judicial authorities before deciding on a potential penalty.

The league has had an open investigation into the alleged incident involving a former girlfriend for more than a year. Jones has backed Elliott from the beginning. At the start of training camp, he said "it has nothing to do with domestic violence" and that it was not even a "he said/she said thing," based on everything he knows about the case.

"I don't want to basically be too, let's say, proactive about how I feel because that's not going to make any difference here at all," Jones said. "What I don't want to do is hurt things about how I feel. So that's that. But I think that when you look at everything that I'm aware of, then I'm not anticipating a suspension."

Elliott has not spoken to the media since the start of training camp. He did not play in Thursday's preseason game, as the Cowboys chose to rest the bulk of their starters.

The Cowboys have had three players suspended -- David Irving, Damontre Moore and Shaquelle Evans -- and three more could face discipline -- Elliott, Damien Wilson and Nolan Carroll.