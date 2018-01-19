Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets immediate rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223

BOSTON -- A UFC strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will co-headline UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

UFC president Dana White announced the 115-pound title rematch during a news conference on Friday. UFC 223 will take place at Barclays Center.

Namajunas (7-3) upset Jedrzejczyk in shocking fashion at UFC 217 in November.

Fighting out of Denver, Namajunas dropped Jedrzejczyk with a left hook and finished her with punches on the ground. It was the first knockout of Namajunas' career.

Before the loss, Jedrzejczyk (14-1) had defended the title five consecutive times, one shy of Ronda Rousey's all-time record of six in a female division.

Jedrzejczyk is still considered one of the top female fighters in the world.

A lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson (23-3) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (25-0) is scheduled to headline UFC 223.