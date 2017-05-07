John Daly overcomes 3 late bogeys to win first PGA event since 2004

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- John Daly held on to win the Insperity Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Daly bogeyed the final three holes for a 3-under 69 and a 1-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III.

The 51-year-old Daly won for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. He finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.

Daly pumped his fist after tapping in for bogey on 18, then was sprayed with champagne by friends, led by fellow player Esteban Toledo.

Daly took to Twitter to acknowledge his fans.

Perry shot a 69 and Armour had a 67.

Kevin Sutherland was fourth at 11 under after a 67.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.