Johnny Manziel thanks those who helped him during 'rough' 2016

Johnny Manziel said on Thursday he's trying to be a better person and thanked those who helped him during a "rough" 2016.

"Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16," he tweeted to his followers.

"No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce"

Asked whether someone hacked his account, Manziel said: "Nah. Admitting is the first step," before adding: "Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them."

Manziel, who the Cleveland Browns?selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, spent 10 weeks in rehab after his rookie season.

He was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Manziel faced the threat of an additional suspension as the NFL investigated whether he violated its personal conduct policy. But his 2016 season effectively was ended last March, when the Browns released him.

Manziel also reached an agreement last month with the Dallas County district attorney's office to have his domestic violence charges, brought when he was accused of hitting his former girlfriend, dropped should he reach certain conditions throughout the year.

Manziel will make his first announced promotional appearance since leaving the NFL next month. He will sign autographs in two memorabilia shops at Texas malls during Super Bowl week.