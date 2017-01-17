Jose Bautista agrees to one-year deal to return to Blue Jays

Outfielder Jose Bautista is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays after agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney, confirming multiple reports.

The contract, which includes a mutual option for the 2018 season, will pay Bautista more than $17.2 million in 2017, FanRag Sports reported.

Bautista, 36, rejected Toronto's one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer in November, becoming a free agent after spending the past eight-plus seasons with the Blue Jays.

Despite being a six-time All-Star and the face of the Blue Jays franchise, Bautista reportedly had not received any lucrative contract offers in free agency, leading to widespread speculation that he was willing to accept a short-term deal.

After averaging 38 home runs and 97 RBIs per season from 2010 to 2015, Bautista struggled throughout the 2016 season, battling nagging injuries and finishing with just 22 home runs and 69 RBIs.

The Blue Jays already lost slugger Edwin Encarnacion in free agency this offseason but have signed designated hitter Kendrys Morales and infielder Steve Pearce.