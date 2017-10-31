Josh Gordon to meet with NFL about reinstatement

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, and a league source confirmed he is there to meet with the NFL on Wednesday, a source said.

With Gordon's possible reinstatement near, the Browns could look to trade his rights by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, a source said.

One team source told ESPN he believed there were teams inquiring about Gordon.

Gordon, 26, has not played in a game since Dec. 21, 2014.

He opened up last month about his extensive drug use, speaking in a first-person 13-minute video on Uninterrupted, a digital media company.

"I've used alcohol on many, many occasions," Gordon said in the video. "Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup. Methazine is very prevalent where I'm from. It's what I grew up using."

Gordon said he made the video during a three-day leave from a recent stay in rehab that lasted more than 70 days. He called being able to speak in the first person something that would be "therapeutic" for him.

