Julian Edelman's miraculous catch in the fourth quarter helped propel the New England Patriots' historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Trailing 28-20 with 2:28 to play, Edelman reeled the improbable grab in after Tom Brady's pass was tipped by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford. The 23-yard gain set the Patriots up for the game-tying touchdown en route to the win in overtime.

Here's how photographers captured the catch: