Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely to rehab quad injury

San Antonio Spurs star forward Kawhi Leonard will be out indefinitely as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him earlier this season.

"Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a statement released Wednesday by the team. "This is the best approach for the next steps in his return to play."

Leonard missed San Antonio's first 27 games this season because of right quadriceps tendinopathy, a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in just nine games this season as San Antonio has managed his playing time.

Despite playing just 23.3 minutes per game, the 26-year-old Leonard is averaging 16.2 points per game.

Leonard has also been dealing with what coach Gregg Popovich said is a partial tear in his left shoulder.