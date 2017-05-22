Kawhi Leonard to miss third straight game with Spurs on brink of elimination

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has been officially ruled out for Monday night's Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, coach Gregg Popovich said.

This will be the Spurs' third straight game without the MVP candidate due to a left ankle injury. San Antonio is down 3-0 to the Warriors and faces elimination Monday night.

The Spurs also ruled David Lee out with a left knee injury.

Leonard had been listed as doubtful for Game 4.

He originally suffered the ankle injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, and he aggravated it by landing on the foot of the Warriors' Zaza Pachulia following a jump shot in the opening game of the conference finals.