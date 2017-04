Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for kicking a ball into the stands at the end of the team's Game 2 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

With his teammates celebrating after the 109-101 victory, Oubre Jr. was running down the center of the court as the ball bounced toward him. Oubre Jr. then booted it into the stands.

The Wizards have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Game 3 is Saturday evening at Atlanta.