Kelly Oubre Jr. ejected from Game 3 for shoving Kelly Olynyk

WASHINGTON -- Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected after shoving Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk in the second quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday.

After Olynyk got whistled for an offensive foul for an illegal screen that left Oubre on the court, Oubre jumped up and rushed at Olynyk and shoved him as Olynyk argued the original call to a nearby referee.

Oubre reached across referee Monty McCutchen to deliver the shove that knocked Olynyk onto the floor. Oubre continued barking at Olynyk as McCutchen held him back before teammates separated the two players.

Oubre was assessed a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game, a 116-89 win that closed the Wizards' deficit in the series to 2-1.

The two players were immediately separated by players and security after the Oubre shove. Fans inside the Verizon Center chanted Oubre's name as the referees reviewed the video.

The league reviews all flagrant fouls, and Oubre could face a suspension or fine for his actions.

Oubre's incident with Olynyk came after Washington's Ian Mahinmi got into a brief scuffle with Jonas Jerebko of the Celtics. Both players received technical fouls for their involvement, part of the eight total that were handed out Thursday night.

Prior to Game 3, Wizards stars John Wall and Bradley Beal both talked about being more physical in their series against Boston.

"We get fouled a lot, but it's the playoffs," Beal said. "We can't complain, can't be passive. We gotta push back."

Wall's backup, Brandon Jennings, made sure he kept pushing, as he got into a spat with Celtics reserve point guard Terry Rozier that ended with both men being ejected on double technicals in the fourth quarter.

The two had a brief flare-up near the Boston bench and kept barking at each other as play continued. Brad Stevens, the typically stoic coach of the Celtics, picked up a technical during the sequence for arguing the original technical call against Rozier. It was just the fifth technical foul in Stevens' four-year NBA coaching career.

Not to be outdone, Wizards coach Scott Brooks also picked up a fourth-quarter technical.

Thursday's game marked the first time since 2013 that an NBA playoff game featured at least eight technicals. The Bulls (six) and Heat (three) combined for nine total technicals in a game the Heat won 115-78.

The Wizards' 27-point victory may be noted by all the extracurricular activity, but Celtics forward Gerald Green has only one thing in mind for the teams' next game on Sunday.

"We gonna beat their ass in Game 4," Green said.