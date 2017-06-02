Kevin Durant says he doesn't remember Rihanna staredown

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Amid all the star-studded highlights from the Golden State Warriors' crushing 113-91 Game 1 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, one dominated social media like no other.

Late in the fourth quarter, Warriors star forward Kevin Durant buried a 3-pointer on the right wing, then appeared to stare down musician Rihanna, who sat nearby in a courtside seat.

After the game, Durant was asked about that moment, and he initially said he didn't remember it. Told that it was buzzing across social media, Durant asked, "Really?"

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who was sitting beside Durant at the postgame interview table, turned to his teammate and jokingly said, "Don't get into that trap, man."

Durant laughed and replied, "Yeah, I won't get into that. I'm cool."

Rihanna, a LeBron James fan, didn't let the rout dampen her loyalties, yelling, "The King is still King!" in the concourse after the game.

Durant might have taken Rihanna's rooting against him hard, given this 2011 tweet:

However, he finished with 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field to go along with eight assists and eight rebounds.