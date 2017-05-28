The key numbers surrounding the Pac-12's 500th NCAA title

Take all the schools in the Pac-12 today, add up all the NCAA championships they have ever won, and you wind up with a big number. Five hundred, to be exact. On Sunday, the Washington women's rowing team won the NCAA championship at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey, making the Pac-12 the first conference to reach 500 NCAA national titles.

Here's a look at some of the key numbers around the milestone:

306: Total NCAA championships won by the Big Ten, which is in second place. The SEC is third with 220.

173: NCAA titles won by Pac-12 women's teams, among the 500. Another 30 were won by combined teams.

1981: Year the Pac-12 won its first NCAA women's title. USC beat UCLA in the volleyball championship match. The Pac-12 has since won 14 more.

1992: Year in which the Pac-12 won its last NCAA women's basketball title, marking the longest drought of any women's sport. Tara VanDerveer and Stanford won the title that year over Western Kentucky. Geno Auriemma's UConn team, featuring freshman Rebecca Lobo, lost in the second round to Vanderbilt.

113: NCAA titles won by Stanford and UCLA across all sports, the most of any school.

76: Combined NCAA titles won by the Pac-12 in men's (54) and women's (22) tennis. Oddly both titles went to schools from other conferences in 2017 -- the Virginia men (ACC) and Florida women (SEC).

23: NCAA softball titles won by the Pac-12, the most of any women's sport. UCLA leads the way with 11. Arizona State owns the most recent, in 2011.

12: NCAA titles won by the Pac-12 this year alone.

0: Women's water polo championships won by a team in a conference other than the Pac-12, which has won 17.

100: Percent of the NCAA beach volleyball championships won by the Pac-12. OK, so it's only two (and certainly counting).