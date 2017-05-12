Knicks' Phil Jackson: We'd like Melo to 'have success somewhere'

CHICAGO -- New York Knicks?team president Phil Jackson reiterated his belief that Carmelo Anthony should waive his no-trade clause and accept a trade to a team in position to contend for an NBA title.

"We'd like him to have success,"Jackson said during a break in the action at the NBA draft combine. "The opportunity is narrowing. We'd just like him to have success somewhere. We're not going to be there. Hopefully, we'll be maybe a playoff team next year. It would be tough to consider us a possible champion."

Jackson said last month that he believed Anthony, 32, would be "better off somewhere else" to pursue a championship, noting that the Knicks haven't been winning with Anthony for the past three years.

"He has a no-trade contract," Jackson said Friday when asked if he wanted Anthony back with the Knicks next season. "I think I expressed what I felt. I can't express it any better. I thought it was well-said, even though a lot of you didn't feel quite that way."

Jackson said he sent some text messages to Anthony but hasn't spoken to him since the season ended.

"[General manager] Steve [Mills] has," Jackson said. "I know I've reached out to him in the text but not personally."

In light of recent news of marriage troubles between Anthony and his wife, Lala, Jackson wanted his team's star to know that the organization is thinking about him.

"Some personal things that came out in the paper, [that news] is difficult," Jackson said. "I just want him to know we're supportive of him. It's a tough time."

When asked about the strong statement NBPA director Michele Roberts made in defense of Anthony after Jackson's comments at season's end, the Hall of Fame coach had a succinct answer.

"She's working it," Jackson said.

Jackson did not want to get into specifics regarding Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis and the young star's decision to skip his exit interview.

"I think rather than to bat this thing back and forth over the net between parties, [we] will just leave it alone," Jackson said when asked if he was disappointed with Porzingis' decision. "I think Jeff [Hornacek] said something yesterday, and he kind of expressed our feelings about it."

Is he hopeful that he'll be able to speak with Porzingis in the near future?

"I'd just as soon not talk about it," Jackson said.

Jackson remains optimistic about the Knicks' chances in the upcoming NBA draft lottery.

"We want to get the first pick," Jackson said. "So we're rooting for those little balls."