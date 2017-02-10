Knicks president Phil Jackson tweets that he's 'against discord'

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson on Thursday wrote that his tweet earlier this week that referenced a Bleacher Report column critical of Carmelo Anthony was "misunderstood."

Jackson's tweet on Tuesday about the Bleacher Report column was widely interpreted as another criticism of Anthony, whom the Knicks have shopped in trade talks in recent weeks.

Jackson might have intended to dispel that theory with his tweet on Thursday, but he didn't provide any clarification about the meaning behind his decision to reference the column critical of Anthony.

Reached by ESPN on Thursday, the Knicks said Jackson was unavailable for comment.

Jackson also included ambiguously that he was "against discord."

This could have been a reference to the Charles Oakley?incident at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, in which Oakley, a former Knicks forward,?was arrested and charged with three counts of assault after an altercation in the stands near team owner James Dolan.?Oakley and Dolan have been at odds over Oakley's relationship with the franchise in recent seasons. Jackson attempted to calm Oakley in the bowels of Madison Square Garden after Oakley was ejected from his seats.

Of course, Jackson noting that he is against discord also might have been in reference to his previous criticisms of Anthony this season and Anthony's frustration with them. Or, Jackson could have been referring to discord at large in society.

Either way, Jackson's vague tweet on Thursday was the latest update to a strange week for a Knicks franchise that has a habit of making headlines for off-court issues.

On the court, the Knicks are struggling. Jackson constructed a roster that was supposed to compete for a playoff spot this season when he traded for veteran point guard Derrick Rose and signed veterans Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings in free agency.

But at 22-32, New York entered play on Thursday in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and 3? games out of eighth place for the final playoff position. The club has dropped five of its past six games.

There is a chance the roster will undergo drastic changes before the trade deadline. At Jackson's behest, the Knicks have discussed potential trade scenarios involving Anthony in recent weeks with at least three teams -- the? Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers?and? LA Clippers.

Anthony, a 13-year veteran, has a no-trade clause. He said on Wednesday that management hadn't discussed any potential trade scenarios with him.