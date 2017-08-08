Knicks sign Michael Beasley to 1-year deal

The New York Knicks have signed former No. 2 overall draft pick Michael Beasley?to a one-year deal, the team announced?Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN the deal is for the veteran's minimum, which is $2,116,955, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Beasley, originally drafted by the Miami Heat in 2008, averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16 minutes per game last season for the Milwaukee Bucks.?He shot a career-high 54.5 percent from the field while taking 7.3 shots per game.

The Knicks are Beasley's sixth team in 10 seasons.

It is unclear where the 6-foot-9 Beasley will fit on the Knicks' depth chart. If the organization executes a trade of Carmelo Anthony, Beasley could play significant minutes at small forward for New York.

With? Ramon Sessions?also officially signing his deal, the Knicks have 15 NBA contracts on their roster and one player -- Luke Kornet -- on a two-way contract. Unless they release a player, New York will have room for just one more two-way contract.