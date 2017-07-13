Knicks talking to Kings' Scott Perry about becoming GM

The New York Knicks are pursuing a deal with Sacramento vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry to make him the franchise's new general manager, league sources told ESPN.

The Sacramento Kings granted the Knicks permission to meet with Perry, and the two sides sat down in New York on Thursday, league sources said.

There is no agreement yet, according to league sources.

The Knicks are recruiting Perry with a promotion to the GM title, and Kings ownership has shown a willingness to allow Perry to leave for a more prominent title and dream job in New York, league sources said.

Perry would report to Steve Mills, who will elevate to Knicks president, according to sources.

New York has been searching for a GM who won't push for an overhaul of the front office staff, league sources said, as well as an executive who can co-exist with Mills holding onto ultimate authority. Phil Jackson was dismissed as president of basketball operations.

Perry was hired only three months ago as the front office's No. 2 to GM Vlade Divac, just after days he was dismissed as the Orlando Magic's assistant GM. Perry played a part in drafting Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox with the No. 5 overall pick and making a draft day trade to move back and draft twice more in the first round, selecting North Carolina's Justin Jackson.

In free agency, the Kings signed veterans George Hill, Vince Carter and Zach Randolph.

Perry has a front office history that includes Seattle, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Orlando and Sacramento. He was part of helping GM Joe Dumars build an NBA champion and perennial contender with the Pistons.