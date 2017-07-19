Kyrie Irving comments on offseason: Cavs in 'peculiar place'

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving weighed in on his team's offseason on Tuesday, calling the club's standing as "peculiar."

"I understand we're in a very peculiar place," Irving told Sports Illustrated. "We just have to, you know, make sure that all our pieces are aligned first, and then we go from there. It's the summertime, a lot of craziness going on in the NBA. Best to just observe and then see what happens, but obviously there are some things that I'm pretty sure our organization wants to do, and we'll go from there."

Irving's comments come after USA Today Sports reported that LeBron James is concerned about the team's offseason. The Cavaliers parted ways with former general manager David Griffin on June 19 after they did not reach agreement on a contract extension. Trent Redden, the team's senior vice president of basketball operations, also left the organization. Chauncey Billups, meanwhile, withdrew his name from consideration for the Cavaliers' president of basketball operations position.

Since the Cavaliers lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, they have signed free agents Jeff Green and Jose Calderon?in addition to re-signing Kyle Korver. The team also signed Turkish forward Cedi Osman to a three-year deal.

But they came up short in trade pursuits of Jimmy Butler and Paul George, as the Chicago Bulls traded Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James can choose to opt out of his contract after this season. Irving is under contract with Cleveland for the next three seasons.