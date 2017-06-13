Lakers hoping to bring Lonzo Ball in for second workout

The Los Angeles Lakers, holding the second pick in next week's NBA draft, had Kansas forward Josh Jackson in for a second look on Tuesday, and also brought in Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox for a private workout.

Members of the Lakers' front office -- including Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, Jesse Buss and Joey Buss -- had seen Jackson on Thursday at a workout in Sacramento. The Lakers later tweeted, "Great Workout with Josh Jackson."

Jackson canceled a scheduled workout with the Celtics on Monday and then made his way to El Segundo on Tuesday.

Jackson told reporters that there wasn't much of a difference between Tuesday's workout and his previous one, other than he was in a bit better shape.

Jackson is regarded as one of the best defenders in this draft class, an area of great need for the Lakers. In one season at Kansas, he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Fox, who averaged 16.7 points and led the SEC in assists (4.6), told reporters on Tuesday that he's ready to step up to the challenges presented at the next level.

"I just attack everyone," Fox said. "No matter who's in front of you -- no matter if it's defense, offense, rebounding. Every aspect of the game, I just feel like I attack it.

"They pretty much know I can play point guard, kind of have a midrange game, floaters, I can defend.

"So I just try to go in and prove the things people don't think I can do. But at the end of the day, I'm gonna have to go in and perform in games. What happens in the workout doesn't really matter."

The Lakers had UCLA's Lonzo Ball in last week. Ball went to dinner with Johnson, Pelinka and coach Luke Walton, then worked out for the team on Wednesday.

Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that the Lakers are working to bring Ball in for a second workout.