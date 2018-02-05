Las Vegas bettor who placed 5 wagers on Eagles set to cash in at least $6 million

The unnamed bettor who took Las Vegas sportsbooks for more than a reported $10 million?on the World Series was back at it for Super Bowl LII -- and he was all-in on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the course of the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the customer known as Bettor X (whose name hasn't been revealed) spread big bucks across town, all on the Eagles.

The New England Patriots closed as consensus 4.5-point favorites over the Eagles, with a total of 49.

All of those tickets cashed when the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.

Covers.com reported that he made a $3 million bet on the Eagles at the MGM, their second-largest Super Bowl wager ever. It was not specified if it was on the point spread or moneyline.

William Hill U.S. was the second sportsbook to report taking a $1 million bet on the Eagles from Bettor X. Director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said his book accepted a $1 million money-line bet on Philadelphia at plus-165 odds.

Sportsbook operator CG Technology and the South Point both took six-figure money-line wagers on the Eagles for $700,000 and $500,000, respectively, from him. A source told ESPN's David Purdum that Bettor X put down an additional $500,000 on the Eagles moneyline.?

Johnny Avello, executive director for Wynn Race & Sports, told ESPN's David Purdum that he also took a "good-size, six-figure" money-line bet on the Eagles from Bettor X, adding to what had already been lopsided action on Philadelphia.

"He's one of the guys who was floating around betting all that money on the World Series," veteran Las Vegas bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, now of the South Point, told the Associated Press. "I don't think he lost a bet then. We'll see how he does now."

"Yeah, I've got him, too," Avello said to ESPN, regarding the return of the World Series bettor.

It's unknown if Bettor X hedged at all with bets on the Patriots.

There were a reported five $1 million wagers for this year's Super Bowl. Last year's Super Bowl between New England and the Atlanta Falcons had only one such wager.

A record $138.4 million was bet on last year's Super Bowl at Nevada's sportsbooks. Many books are projecting this year's handle to surpass last year's amount.