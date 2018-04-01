Before the start of Saturday night's game, the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights honored the 58 victims from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Team owner Bill Foley, general manager George McPhee and defenseman Deryk Engelland stood alongside the family of victim Neysa Tonks, which was there to represent the families of the 58 killed in the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, as the team raised a gold and black "Vegas Strong" banner to the rafters above T-Mobile Arena.

The banner displays the names of the 58 victims along with 58 stars.

"Tonight we fly 58 stars in the sky as a reminder that the 58 will always be with us," the arena's announcer said as the banner was rising.

The team also took to Twitter, writing, "The 58 will always be with us #VegasStrong."

The Golden Knights also retired jersey No. 58 to honor the victims because, "The Las Vegas Golden Knights have decided, that the number 58 will never be worn," according to the arena's announcer.

Along with the jersey retirement and banner, the Sin City team lit up the ice with the names of the victims.

This isn't the first time the team honored the victims of the shooting. During their home opener on Oct. 10, 2017, the Golden Knights lit up the ice with the names of the victims and kept the boards along the ice advertisement-free, instead writing "Vegas Strong."

There were 58 people killed and hundreds more injured when gunman Stephen Paddock allegedly opened fire on a country music festival from the Mandalay Bay Hotel across the street. Paddock killed himself while authorities closed in on his hotel room. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The expansion Knights are wrapping up an historic first season. They beat the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night to improve to 50-22-7 on the season. The team clinched first in the Pacific Division on Saturday and their 107 points are second in the Western Conference.