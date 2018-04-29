LeBron James becomes all-time leader in playoff steals

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James made history Sunday when he recorded his 396th postseason steal, passing Scottie Pippen for the most steals in playoff history.

James swiped the ball from the Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison with 6:28 remaining in the second quarter of Game 7 for the record-breaking steal.

Pippen, who is in the Hall of Fame, recorded 395 steals in 208 playoff games, while James was playing in his 224th postseason game.?

Michael Jordan is third on the steals list, followed by Magic Johnson, John Stockton and Kobe Bryant.

The start to the seventh Game 7 of James' storied career couldn't have gone any better, as he went 7-for-7 from the field.

He became the first player over the last 20 seasons to start a Game 7 with that many consecutive makes, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Cavaliers led the Pacers 54-43 at the half, with James providing 26 of those points. It was his highest-scoring effort in any half of a Game 7 in his career, eclipsing the 23 he had in a loss to the Boston Celtics in 2008, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Coming into Sunday, James was 4-2 in Game 7s in his career.