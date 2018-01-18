Leonard Fournette in car accident but is not injured

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday but was not injured, the team announced.

The Jaguars say Fournette's car was rear-ended, and the rear bumper of Fournette's 2017 Mercedes Maybach was knocked off. He signed it and gave it to one of the first responders.

"Leonard is OK and was able to drive home," the team said in a statement. "Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him."

Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. He is just the second rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,040 yards and nine TDs) in a season.

The Jaguars play the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.