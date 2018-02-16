Lindsey Vonn finishes out of medal contention in women's super-G

American Lindsey Vonn struggled at the end of her super-G run Saturday and finished out of medal contention in her first Olympic event at Pyeongchang.

Vonn, who was the first competitor on the course, went way wide on one of the last turns late in the course after skiing a near-perfect run up to that point.?She finished in 1:21.49, tied for fifth place.

Anna Veith of Austria (1:21.12) took the gold medal. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein (1:21.22) won silver, and Lara Gut of Switzerland (1:21.23) won bronze.

Vonn, who took the bronze medal at this event at the 2010 Vancouver Games, will have another chance in the downhill.

At 33, she is trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

