Lonzo Ball considering talking to other lottery-pick teams, source says

Lonzo Ball is still considering talking to teams that have lottery picks below the Los Angeles Lakers, a source close to the former UCLA Bruins star told ESPN.

Ball will work out for the Lakers -- who have the No. 2 pick in next week's NBA draft -- a second time on Friday at an undisclosed, Los Angeles-area location. He remains hopeful the Lakers will give him some indication whether he's "separated himself" throughout the draft process, the source said, and he has no plans to speak with or work out for the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick.

After Friday's workout, he will consider talking to other lottery teams that have asked to speak with him, according to the source.

Ball is hoping to give the Lakers an up-close look at his training regimen and work ethic.

There also will be an opportunity for the Lakers to visit Friday with Ball's family, most notably his outspoken father LaVar Ball.

After Friday, the Lakers will have worked out the three most likely choices for the No. 2 pick -- Ball, Josh Jackson and De'Aaron Fox -- twice. They also worked out the probable No. 1 pick, Washington guard Markelle Fultz, on Thursday.

The Lakers are committed considering all options heading into next Thursday's draft; however, team sources said it remains highly unlikely they'd trade the second overall pick.