Louisville agrees to 7-year deal with Xavier's Chris Mack

Louisville has agreed to a seven-year deal worth about $4 million per year with Xavier's Chris Mack, multiple sources told ESPN. Mack has informed his players of his decision to take the job.

Mack has been the head coach of the Musketeers for the past nine seasons, reaching the NCAA tournament eight times. Xavier won a game in six of those eight NCAA appearances. The Musketeers won the Big East regular-season title this season, earning a 1-seed before being upset by Florida State in the second round.

Mack thanked Xavier on Twitter.

Before being promoted to head coach, Mack was an assistant coach under Sean Miller at Xavier for five seasons. He also spent time as an assistant coach under Skip Prosser at both Wake Forest and Xavier.

Mack, 48, played his college ball at Evansville and Xavier.

His wife, Christi, grew up and still has family in Louisville.

Mack replaces Rick Pitino, who was fired for cause in October after the program was linked to the FBI investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball. Allegations against Louisville included payments of $100,000 to the family of Brian Bowen to sign with the Cardinals.

Former assistant coach David Padgett took over for Pitino on an interim basis. Padgett led Louisville to the brink of the NCAA tournament, but the Cardinals were left out on Selection Sunday. They finished their season in the NIT.