THE MAG.COM PRESENTS: ALL WORLD POWER RANKINGS

WHEN IT COMES TO 'EUROS,' THE CURRENCY TAKES THE CAKE
Euro 2008 concludes this Sunday! That excites the dude
who sits immediately to the left of our boss; he screams about every single play in every Euro game and honestly, we're just trying to post Ultimate Race over here, ya know? OK, enough about workplace drama. "Euro" is a cool word. It could refer to a continent, be a dude's name or conjure up images of some guy smoking a Parliament in a too-tight shirt outside a New York dance club. Either way, we're ranking "euro" concepts to take you into the weekend.