Magic Johnson on fixing Lakers: Want Kobe Bryant to 'be a part of it'

Magic Johnson, who was hired earlier this month as an adviser to Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss as she evaluates the direction of the franchise, said Tuesday on ESPN's First Take that he would try to get Kobe Bryant to join him in the front office if his role evolves further.

"First call I make if I'm in charge? Kobe Bryant," Johnson said. "Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. I would call, 'What role you want? ... If you've got a day, just give me that day.'

"I'll take that. Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it."

Johnson was scheduled to meet with Lakers?general manager Mitch Kupchak and co-owner and executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss on Monday to discuss the construction of the current team and the team's strategy heading into the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Johnson has been vocal in saying that he'd like to " call the shots" and that the front office must work together.

"Everybody has to be on the same page right now," Johnson told ESPN on Monday. "What we should be concerned about is not just right now, but how it will affect the future of the Lakers. That's why we all have to be on the same page."