Marcus Peters testifies Marshawn Lynch was trying to calm him down

NFL appeals officer James Thrash heard Marshawn Lynch's appeal Monday for his one-game suspension for physical contact with an official, according to sources.

A decision is expected Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Lynch's behalf during the appeal hearing, which was held by conference call, a source told ESPN.

Lynch, an Oakland Raiders running back, ran off the sideline and into a scrum after Peters hit Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late, drawing a flag for a personal foul. Several Raiders offensive linemen went after Peters, an Oakland native and close friend of Lynch's. Lynch bumped line judge Julian Mapp in the chest and then grabbed the official by the jersey before letting go and tending to Peters.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said he was hoping for a ruling by Tuesday.

"Would be the fairest thing," Del Rio said Monday, "so the team can prepare."

Del Rio said he has yet to speak with Lynch regarding the incident.

"I said the other night I was disappointed that we had a player leave the bench...don't leave the bench area," Del Rio said.

Peters -- who views Lynch as a big brother -- told Thrash that Lynch was trying to calm him and the situation.

Lynch also argued that nine other players, including Aaron Donald and Taylor Lewan last season, have made contact with an official and none have been suspended, so there is no precedent for a one-game suspension.

Oakland (3-4) will visit Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday.

