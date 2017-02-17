Mark Cuban takes apparent jab at Donald Trump with No. 46 jersey

NEW ORLEANS --? Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wore a No. 46 jersey in Friday night's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, an apparent response to President Donald Trump's recent tweet that Cuban is "not smart enough to run for president."

A source told ESPN before the celebrity game that Cuban's jersey number, which represents the number of the next U.S. president, was likely in response to Trump.?

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, tweeted on Feb. 12: "I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!"

When asked by ESPN before the game about his jersey selection, Cuban made no mention of Trump, instead saying tongue-in-cheek, "I couldn't get 23. This is two times 23."

Cuban, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the presidential election, has frequently been critical of Trump, particularly on Twitter. Earlier Friday, Cuban posted a series of six tweets in which he slammed Trump's policies and character.

Among Cuban's tweets, he wrote, "Trumps biggest issues are: No self-awareness, no situational awareness, can't admit mistakes, no leadership skills, can't stay focused," and "No management skills, doesn't read, doesn't use tech and makes no effort to learn, only consumes analog media."?

Cuban also tweeted about Trump, "People are fungible to him. He doesn't care who stays or goes."

Cuban joins San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich,? Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy among those in the NBA who have been critical of Trump before and after the election.