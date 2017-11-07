More memorable jersey tears from NBA history

It's becoming clearer by the day that there's a serious problem with the structural integrity of the NBA's new Nike-made jerseys, as an increasing number of players have ended up with torn jerseys.

But while it's unprecedented to see so many ripped jerseys in such a short period of time, this is hardly the first time we've seen torn jerseys in the NBA. Here's a selected timeline of similar incidents from over the past decade, when the league's uniforms were made by Adidas:

2008: Darko Milicic of the Grizzlies gives in to frustration during a game against the Rockets and takes it out on his own jersey.

Annals of NBA jersey tears: Darko Milicic in 2008. pic.twitter.com/adSzSsaj3t - Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017

2010: Amare Stoudemire of the Knicks ends up with a blank jersey during a game against the Bobcats when the number comes off of his game top.

2012: Amir Johnson of the Raptors grabs a handful of 76ers center Elton Brand's jersey and ends up ripping one of the numbers right off of Brand's back.

Annals of NBA jersey tears: Amir Johnson rips the number off of Elton Brand's jersey. pic.twitter.com/942QpkuryD - Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017

2013: During Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Bulls guard Nate Robinson holds onto Heat guard Norris Cole's jersey, resulting in a tear.

Annals of NBA jersey tears: Norris Cole is grabbed by Nate Robinson in the 2013 Eastern Conference semifinals. pic.twitter.com/n2IfnrmQ7S - Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017

2014: During a game against the Raptors, Josh McRoberts of the Heat becomes so frustrated with his play that he tears his own jersey.

Annals of NBA jersey tears: Josh McRoberts tears his own jersey in 2014. pic.twitter.com/wDHDv0aq0g - Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017

2015: After missing a 3-pointer during a game against the Kings, Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies tears his jersey down the center of the chest.

Annals of NBA jersey tears: Marc Gasol tears his own jersey in frustration after missing a shot in 2015. pic.twitter.com/BfI1iYJQHx - Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 31, 2017

2015: LeBron James doesn't like the feel of his sleeved jersey during a game against the Knicks, so he tears open the sleeves right there on the court.

Of course, these jersey tears were spread out over the course of a decade, while the recent spate of mishaps with Nike jerseys have taken place in just a few weeks. In other words, we're currently witnessing the most intense chapter -- but hardly the first one -- in the ongoing saga of torn NBA jerseys.

