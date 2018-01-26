Men's MMA pound-for-pound rankings

Who is the world's best men's mixed martial artist, regardless of weight class? My latest top-10 rankings are listed below.

Note: Results through Jan. 23.

= champion

1. Demetrious Johnson?

Record: 27-2-1

Div.: Flyweight (UFC)

Last: W (Sub5) Ray Borg, Oct. 7, 2017

Next: TBD

Johnson is the longest-reigning champion in UFC, having surpassed the great Anderson Silva's mark of 10 consecutive title defenses. How many of these defenses will Johnson have when it's all said and done? As many as he wants, seems to be the answer.

2. Jon Jones

Record: 22-1

Div.: Light heavyweight (UFC)

Last: NC Daniel Cormier, July 29, 2017

Next: TBD

Jones returned from two tumultuous years to regain his place as the No. 1 fighter in the world, only for it to come out he failed a drug test one day before his win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. He has maintained his innocence and will appeal.

3. TJ Dillashaw?

Record: 15-3

Div.: Bantamweight (UFC)

Last: W (TKO2) Cody Garbrandt, Nov. 4, 2017

Next: TBD

Dillashaw is a couple different scorecards away from an unbeaten record since 2012. His only two losses during that time were split decisions to Raphael Assuncao and Dominick Cruz -- both of which could have gone the other way. And now he's coming off a sensational finish over Cody Garbrandt.

4. Tyron Woodley?

Record: 18-3-1

Div.: Welterweight (UFC)

Last:?W (UD) Demian Maia, July 29, 2017

Next: TBD

Woodley's title reign has been widely criticized, as his defenses over Stephen Thompson and Maia were incredibly slow five-round fights. He is, nevertheless, the undisputed champion and he did defend every single one of Maia's takedowns at UFC 214. You may not enjoy the way Woodley is fighting, but there's no denying he's one of the best in the world.

5. Max Holloway ?

Record: 19-3

Div.: Featherweight (UFC)

Last: W (TKO3) Jose Aldo,?Dec. 2, 2017

Next: UFC 222 on March 3, vs. Frankie Edgar

We're only one title defense in to the 'Blessed Era,' and it's already been a fun ride. Holloway took the title from Jose Aldo, the most dominant champion in featherweight history, and then proved it was no fluke in an immediate rematch.

6. Stipe Miocic?

Record: 18-2

Div.: Heavyweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD) Francis Ngannou, Jan. 20, 2018

Next: TBD

Miocic is the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, and he's taken one of the most difficult roads ever to get there. It's quite safe to call him the best heavyweight of all time.

7. Daniel Cormier?

Record: 20-1

Div.:?Light heavyweight

Last: W (TKO2) Volkan Oezdemir, Jan. 20, 2018

Next: TBD

Cormier did what he does best at UFC 220, as he easily took Volkan Oezdemir to the floor en route to another UFC title defense. He doesn't have a ton of fights left, so appreciate him while you can.

8. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Record: 25-0

Div.: Lightweight (UFC)

Last: W (UD) Edson Barboza, Dec. 30, 2017

Next: UFC 223 on April 7, vs. Tony Ferguson

Nurmagomedov returned from a 13-month layoff to crush the soul out of Edson Barboza at UFC 219. The problem with Nurmagomedov has never been talent, it's been health. If he's healthy in 2018, look out.

9. Conor McGregor?

Record: 21-3

Div.:?Lightweight/Featherweight (UFC)

Last: W (KO2) Eddie Alvarez, Nov. 12, 2016

Next: TBD

McGregor is a two-weight UFC champion, and the current lightweight champion. Now he's coming off a spectacularly lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. When it comes to his next move, one thing's for sure: He has options.

10. Tony Ferguson ?

Record: 23-3

Div.: Lightweight(UFC)

Last: W (Sub3) Kevin Lee, Oct. 7, 2017

Next: UFC 223 on April 7, vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

All Ferguson has done is won 10 consecutive fights, including a submission finish over Kevin Lee for the interim championship. He's all pace, all action -- and lately, all wins.