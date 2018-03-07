Michael Porter Jr. says he's ready for Thursday's game

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri freshman and projected NBA draft lottery pick Michael Porter Jr. is prepared to play when the Tigers compete in the second round of the SEC tournament in St. Louis on Thursday afternoon, coach Cuonzo Martin said.

Martin said that Porter told him on Tuesday that he felt good and was ready to go. Porter won't start and Martin said he'll be surprised if he plays 30 minutes.

"He could play 20-25 minutes," Martin said. "It's really how I feel, the flow of the game, and how he feels. I don't have it in my head to say, 'He's play this many minutes and that's it.' ... But I'd be surprised if he played 30 minutes."

"If he's healthy, we're rolling," Martin added. "Unless the trainer or Mike says otherwise, he's playing."

Porter has been sidelined since the first game of the season against Iowa State when he played only two minutes, scoring two points. He underwent back surgery shortly thereafter -- a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs that the school said at the time would "likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season."

The 6-foot-10 freshman was cleared by doctors to play in mid-February and practiced with the team a handful of times since. His status has been a matter of great debate since returning to the team, with veteran forward Kevin Puryear calling it the "million dollar question."

"The mentality he had when he left, you want that mentality -- to score and be a competitive person," Martin said.

Even without Porter, Missouri managed to go 20-11 in the regular season, finishing with a winning conference record (10-8) for the first time since 2012-13.

Missouri will face the winner of Wednesday night's Georgia-Vanderbilt game.