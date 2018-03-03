Michael Porter Jr. out for regular-season finale, eyes SEC tourney return

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will not play in Saturday's regular-season finale against Arkansas but a source told ESPN they would be "shocked if he doesn't play in the SEC tournament."

Porter, who missed the majority of the year due to a back injury and subsequent surgery after playing just two minutes in the season opener, recently returned to practice.

"After two more practices since coming home from Nashville [for this week's Vanderbilt game], the coaching staff and I feel that it is in the best interest of the team and myself to not play tonight," Porter said in a statement. "Coming back from three months without practicing has been a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am taking on every day."

Sources told ESPN that multiple NBA executives believe Porter should make an attempt to play this season. The 6-9 forward could help a Missouri squad that has positioned itself to secure an at-large berth without him.

The return of Porter, if he's healthy, could make Missouri a dangerous squad that's far better than its seed.

"The plan is to keep working, with an eye on potentially playing at the SEC Tournament and helping our squad be successful in the postseason," Porter said.