Michael Vick working with Chiefs because interested in coaching

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has expressed interest in coaching, so he is working as a coaching intern this summer for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Vick spent 13 seasons in the NFL, the first six with the Atlanta Falcons, who recently honored him.

He was the first and only quarterback to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season in league history. His time with the Falcons came to an abrupt end when he was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation.

He returned to play for the Eagles, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in 2010.