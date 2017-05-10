Michelob contest will give 95 cases of beer to fans for hole-in-one

Golf fans might be rooting a little bit harder for Brooks Koepka starting Thursday.

That's because Koepka's sponsor, Michelob Ultra, is unveiling a promotion that gives each fan who signs up 2,280 cans of beer if Koepka hits a hole-in-one at one of 10 PGA Tour events this year, including The Players Championship, which tees off Thursday.

The number of cans of beer is equal to 95 cases, which is the calorie count in a can of Ultra. If Koepka holes out from the tee, fans who are at least 21 years old who signed up for the promotion at the website "A Round On Brooks" will get their allotment of beer over a period of four years. Because of alcohol laws, the promotion is only available to fans in 22 states and Washington, D.C.

The 27-year-old has one PGA Tour win: the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open. In his three and half years on tour, he has not hit a hole-in-one during a tournament. The odds of a pro golfer doing so are said to be roughly 2,500 to 1. There have been an average of approximately 30 holes-in-one per season on the PGA Tour over the past five years.

Other tournaments where the promotion is in play is the AT&T Byron Nelson, the Memorial, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the Travelers Championship, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the Northern Trust, the Dell Technologies Championship, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

Michelob Ultra recently extended its sponsorship as the official beer of the PGA Tour through the 2020 season.