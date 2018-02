Mikaela Shiffrin drops out of downhill to focus on combined

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is dropping out of the downhill at the Pyeongchang Games so she can focus on the combined event that was moved to the following day.

Shiffrin's decision was announced shortly after officials said they were moving the combined up a day to Thursday because of strong winds in Friday's forecast.

"As much as I wanted to compete in the Olympic downhill, with the schedule change it's important for me to focus my energy on preparing for the combined," said Shiffrin via statement. "I'm looking forward to cheering on our girls racing in the downhill and to compete myself in Thursday's combined.

"This track is incredible and it has been so fun to ski these last few days. As with every downhill I have skied this year I am learning so much with each run. Each time I get to the finish I just want to go back to the top and do it again!"

The downhill is Wednesday, so the 22-year-old American suddenly would have had to race on consecutive days. When she tried that earlier at these Olympics, she followed up her gold in the giant slalom by finishing fourth in the slalom.

Shiffrin had talked at the Sochi Games about aiming for five gold medals in 2018. Now she will end up competing in only three of the five individual events in South Korea.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.