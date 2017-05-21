Mike Brown: Dewayne Dedmon screen on Stephen Curry was illegal

SAN ANTONIO -- Late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, it appeared Spurs big man Dewayne Dedmon got away with a dangerous moving screen on? Stephen Curry.

"I know he's not a dirty player. I'm not going to try to mess up his reputation, but I feel like that was a dirty play," Curry told ESPN after Warriors practice on Sunday. "Luckily no one was hurt."

He said he didn't realize how egregious the screen was until he saw a replay the next morning.

The incident occurred with 4:36 remaining in Saturday's Western Conference finals contest. At the time, the Warriors had a 17-point lead.

Curry was guarding rookie Dejounte Murray near the baseline when Dedmon came from behind and set a blindsided screen, but the initial contact was Dedmon's left knee driving into the thigh area of Curry, followed by a subtle shove in the back.

The two-time MVP was decked to the hardwood upon impact. No foul was called on the play and Curry was subbed out a minute later.

"I thought it was an illegal screen," Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said to ESPN. "When it happened live, I was not sure, but when you look at the film, it was an illegal pick. Sometimes the officials make the call, and sometimes they don't."

A source told ESPN the league office doesn't anticipate issuing Dedmon a penalty.

The Warriors won 120-108 and took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the West finals.

Dedmon was teammates with Curry for four games during the 2013-14 season. Curry said he doesn't hold a grudge -- he just views it as an unnecessary play.