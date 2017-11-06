Mike Gundy receives letter of support from T. Boone Pickens after Oklahoma loss

Oklahoma State mega-booster T. Boone Pickens and coach Mike Gundy have had a frosty relationship over the years. But Pickens tweeted out a letter of support Monday that he sent to Gundy in the wake of the Cowboys' 62-52 loss to rival Oklahoma over the weekend.

The two most important figures in the ascent of the Oklahoma State football program, Pickens and Gundy have feuded publicly in the past.

Just last year on a podcast with the Austin American-Statesman, Pickens said that Gundy "doesn't handle people relationships very well, and he gets mad about things. I've heard he's written some notes about me that weren't very complimentary."

That weekend, after the Cowboys defeated Texas, Gundy responded that "I hate that he feels the way he does," in an interview with KRXO-FM The Franchise.

"I mean, I don't know what to do," Gundy said at the time. "I just have to do my job. I can't do anything about it. And you know what? At some point, if somebody feels it ain't good enough, then hell, somebody else can come in here and try it."

But even though Gundy fell to 2-11 against Oklahoma -- another source of tension between the two -- Pickens applauded the effort of the team and the direction of the team under Gundy in a series of Monday tweets.

Pickens has donated more than $300 million to the Oklahoma State football program, which allowed a massive stadium renovation. Shortly after the first donation, Gundy took over as head coach in 2005.

The Cowboys travel to Iowa State this weekend.