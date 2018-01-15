Miracle in Minneapolis: Vikings fans celebrate stunning victory

When New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz drilled a 43-yard field goal with 25 seconds to go to give the Saints a 24-23 lead over the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s divisional playoff game, long-suffering Vikings fans began to feel a little déjà vu. Another loss. Another playoff disappointment. Another cold winter devoid of a Super Bowl championship that has long eluded the snake-bitten team.

But then everything changed.

The Vikings' second-year quarterback, Case Keenum, launched a last-second bomb down the sideline to Stefon Diggs, who scampered 61 yards to the end zone as time expired, sending all 66,612 fans at US Bank Stadium into a state of delirium.

A franchise known for coming up short in the postseason had just pulled off one of the most miraculous plays in NFL history. "If there was a curse, we probably would have lost today," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said.

From Minnesota to New York and all the way to Hawaii, Vikings fans celebrated the “Miracle in Minneapolis.” Most could only scream or jump up and down. They were at a loss for words.

Every Vikings fan around the world #SKOL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9UKI5IK8hU — Zach Schroeder (@zach_schroeder1) January 15, 2018

Best reaction ever! You don’t have to be in MN to be a HUGE fan of @Vikings. Our @USArmy son in Hawaii. @FoxNews @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/SbM8IPrM0A — Julianne Ortman (@JulianneOrtman) January 15, 2018

Fans like Millie Wall, a 99-year-old Minnesota native who witnessed her first Vikings playoff game in person after the team sent her tickets, never lost hope. After the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell gave Wall tickets to the Super Bowl. And if the Vikings beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they will become the first team in play in and host a Super Bowl.

Millie will be celebrating her 100th birthday this year. The Minnesota Vikings gave the lifelong fan an early birthday present: Playoff tickets. “You’re going to the game!” https://t.co/EkZTdR2vv3 pic.twitter.com/YOBieneQHK — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2018

Thank you SO MUCH @NFL and @Vikings. Grandma Millie is headed to the Super Bowl! One more to go, let’s #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/vvUoKDTStY — Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) January 15, 2018

What a finish. Grandma Millie told @nflcommish she wanted to go to the @SuperBowl - @Vikings just got one step closer and Millie’s got two #SB52 tickets! pic.twitter.com/W9d24KoNix — Natalie Ravitz (@NFLNatalie) January 15, 2018

Sunday’s game showed how sports can produce the most raw and unpredictable moments and the Vikings were finally on the winning side.