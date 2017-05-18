MLB investigating as Kevin Pillar apologizes to LGBTQ community

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar has apologized for "inappropriate language" to his opponent, teammates and the LGBTQ community as Major League Baseball investigates his use of an anti-gay slur during Wednesday's game.?

Pillar struck out swinging to end the seventh inning, he says, after he was quick-pitched by Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte, yelling toward the mound before Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki stepped in to calm things and the benches cleared. The Blue Jays outfielder apologized for his reaction after the game but did not indicate what he said on the field. Thursday's statement on Twitter took his apology further.

"Last night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning, I used inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte," he wrote. "By doing so I had just helped extend the use of a word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today. I'm completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position. I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night.

This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself."

When asked Thursday whether Pillar was being investigated for use of an anti-gay slur, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said: "We were made aware of an allegation along the lines of what you've described, and we're in the process of trying to gather the facts as a prelude to determine whether and what discipline is appropriate."

The Blue Jays also issued a statement on Thursday.

"The Toronto Blue Jays are extremely disappointed by the comments made by Kevin Pillar following his at-bat during the 7th inning of last night's game," it said. "In no way is this kind of behavior accepted of tolerated, nor is it a reflection of the type of inclusive organization we strive to be. We would like to extend our own apologies to all fans, Major League Baseball and especially the LGBTQ community.?

"We know Kevin to be a respectful, high-character individual who we hope will learn from this situation and continue to positively contribute and live up to our values on and off the field."

On Wednesday, Pillar told the Toronto Sun "it was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for. ... It's part of the game. It's just I'm a competitive guy, and [it was] heat of the moment.

"Obviously I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong. It was all me."

Pillar's reaction was followed by a second benches-clearing incident in the eighth inning, after slugger Jose Bautista homered to left field, stood at home plate and stared toward pitcher Eric O'Flaherty before flipping the bat away with a towering toss.

No punches were thrown in either altercation. The Braves went on to win 8-4.

In 2012, then-Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar, now with the Los Angeles Angels, was suspended three games without pay for displaying an anti-gay slur on his eye-black.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick and The Associated Press contributed to this report.