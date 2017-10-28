MLB mulls discipline after Yuli Gurriel's insensitive gesture

Astros first baseman? Yuli Gurriel?apologized for making a racially insensitive gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series.?

After his second-inning home run off Darvish in the Astros' 5-3 win, Gurriel put his fingers on the side of his eyes in the dugout in a mocking gesture.

A Major League Baseball spokesman said MLB will meet with Gurriel on Saturday and will look into potential discipline.

Gurriel, speaking through an interpreter, said he made the gesture because he never had success against Japanese pitchers in the past. Gurriel, 33, is a Cuban native who played one year for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the Japan League in 2014.

"I did not mean it to be offensive at any point, quite the opposite, I have always had a lot of respect [for Japanese people]," Gurriel said. "For me, Japan is very important because it's the place that gave me the chance to play."

Also speaking through an interpreter, Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian decent, called the gesture "disrespectful."

"I try not to care much about it, but he played in Japan, and I have a lot of respect for him, so I try not to think about it too much against him," Darvish said. "Nobody's perfect."

Darvish also later tweeted a statement, saying people should put effort into "learning rather than to accuse [Gurriel]."?

"If we can take something from this, that is a giant step for mankind. Since we are living in such a wonderful world, let's stay positive and move forward instead of focusing on anger. I'm counting on everyone's big love," Darvish wrote.?

Darvish played professionally in Japan from 2005-11 before joining the Texas Rangers in 2012. He was traded to the Dodgers at this year's July 31 trade deadline.

The Astros lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Saturday at Minute Maid Park.?