Mo Farah unsure how executive order affects his return to the United States

Four-time Olympic gold-medal-winning runner Mo Farah is concerned that an executive order banning travel to the U.S. for individuals born in certain countries could keep him from returning to his family in Oregon.

Farah wrote in a Facebook post Sunday morning that "President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien."

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years -- working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome," Farah wrote. "It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home -- to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice."

Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the United States. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia. He does not have dual nationality or hold a Somalian passport, but he and his representatives are trying to establish whether the fact he was born in Somalia will present a problem for him when he wishes to return to the United States.

Farah's family is living in Portland, Oregon, while he trains in Ethiopia. They have been based in the U.S. for the past six years.

The effect of the executive order, focused on seven Muslim-majority countries, has led to uncertainty for a number of foreign-born athletes who compete in the United States as well as questions as to how it affects people with dual citizenship in one of the affected countries.

The Homeland Security Department said in a statement Sunday that a New York court order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Trump's travel ban will not affect the overall implementation of the White House executive action.

"President Trump's Executive Orders remain in place -- prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety," the statement said.

Protests have sprung up at airports across the country in reaction to the executive order.

Farah, the 5,000- and 10,000-meter gold medalist at each of the past two Olympics, wrote that "My story is an example of what can happen when you follow policies of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation."

Information from The Associated Press and the Press Association contributed to this report.